Kolyachonok breaks late tie with 1st goal of season, Stars beat Kraken 3-2

By AP News
Stars Kraken Hockey

SEATTLE (AP) — Dallas defenseman Vladislav Kolyachonok broke a tie with 5:44 left with his first goal of the season to help the Stars beat the Seattle Kraken 3-2 on Wednesday night.

The right-handed shooting Kolyachonok beat goalie Joey Daccord with a long, low wrist shot from near the left boards.

Roope Hintz and Esa Lindell also scored for Dallas, and Casey DeSmith made 26 saves. Coming off an 8-3 victory Tuesday night in Edmonton, the Stars took seven of eight points on a four-game trip. At 15-5-4, they are second in the NHL, five points behind Colorado.

Brandon Montour and Vince Dunn scored for Seattle.

Daccord stopped 18 shots. He and the Kraken were coming off a 1-0 shootout loss at the New York Islanders on Sunday night.

Dunn tied it at 2 for Seattle 19 seconds into the third period.

Hintz opened the scoring at 5:52 of the first, and Montour tied it at 9:06. Lindell put Dallas back in front at 6:13 of the second.

Stars: Host Utah on Friday night.

Kraken: Host Edmonton on Saturday.

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

