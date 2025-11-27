Plante scores in OT series tiebreaker to lift US National Team Development Program past CHL

LETHBRIDGE, Alberta (AP) — Victor Plante scored at 5:53 of an overtime series tiebreaker and the U.S. National Team Development Program won the CHL-USA Prospects Challenge over the Canadian Hockey League on Wednesday night.

After the USNTDP won the opener of the two-game series 4-2 in Calgary on Tuesday night, the CHL prospects rallied from two goals down to win 4-3 on Wednesday, forcing 20 minutes of 3-on-3 sudden death.

The 17-year-old Plante, from Hermantown, Minnesota, is set to play in college for Minnesota-Duluth. He’s the son of former NHL player Derek Plante.

Xavier Villeneuve, Alessandro Di Iorio, Caleb Malhotra and JP Hurlbert scored for the CHL in Game 2, and Zachary Jonvanovski made 24 saves.

Plante, Jamie Glance and AJ Garcia scored the USNTDP, and Luke Carrithers stopped 33 shots.

