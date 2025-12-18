Faulk scores only goal of game, Hofer makes 24 saves to help Blues blank Jets 1-0

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Justin Faulk scored and Joel Hofer made 24 saves to lift the St. Louis Blues to a 1-0 win over the stumbling Winnipeg Jets on Wednesday night.

Hofer earned his third shutout of the season and the fifth in his career in the first meeting between the Blues and Jets since Winnipeg beat St. Louis in double overtime on May 4 in game seven of their first-round Stanley Cup playoff series.

Connor Hellebuyck made 25 saves for Winnipeg, which has lost five of its last six contests.

Faulk scored his eighth goal of the season on a feed from Robert Thomas with 6:43 remaining in the second period to give St. Louis the lead.

Winnipeg is 2-12-1 when allowing its opponent to score first this season.

Jets center Jonathan Toews skated in his 1,100th career NHL game, becoming the 27th player in league history to accomplish the feat after San Jose forward Jeff Skinner and Calgary center Mikael Backlund reached that milestone on Tuesday night.

Blues forward Otto Stenberg made his NHL debut after being selected by the team with the 25th overall pick in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft, and forward Jonatan Berggren made his debut with the team after being claimed off waivers from Detroit on Tuesday.

Up next

Jets: At Colorado Friday night.

Blues: Host the New York Rangers on Thursday night

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

By DAVID SOLOMON

Associated Press