Clayton Keller scores in OT to give Mammoth 4-3 win over Jets

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Clayton Keller scored 13 seconds into overtime and the Utah Mammoth beat the Winnipeg Jets 4-3 on Sunday.

Lawson Crouse, JJ Peterka and Alexander Kerfoot also scored for Utah, and Karel Vejmelka stopped 22 shots. The Mammoth won for the second time in three games.

Kyle Connor had two goals and Morgan Barron also scored for Winnipeg, which lost its fourth straight (0-2-2) and has just three wins in their last 16 games (3-10-3). Connor Hellebuyck had 18 saves.

Keller’s blast down the middle in overtime helped the Mammoth win after allowing two late third-period goals.

Crouse got the Mammoth on the board at 5:20 of the first after slapping the puck over Hellebuyck’s shoulder. Peterka’s 14th goal of the season extended Utah’s lead at 9:31 when he tipped in the puck off Keller’s pass into the post.

Kerfoot put the Mammoth up 3-0 at 3:01 of the second on a one-timer past Hellebuyck’s outstretched glove. It was his first of the season in just his second game back on the ice after missing Utah’s first 35 games with an injury.

Winnipeg finally got on board when Connor scored a power-play goal with 8:42 remaining in the second. He then blasted a one-timer with 4:37 left in the third to cut the deficit to one.

Barron came up with the equalizer 25 seconds later when he snuck behind Utah’s defense and beat Vejmelka glove side.

Up next

Jets: host Minnesota on Saturday.

Mammoth: at Colorado on Tuesday.

