Kucherov scores twice, Lightning top Panthers 4-2 in another penalty-filled matchup

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Pontus Holmberg scored with 7.3 seconds left in the first period to put Tampa Bay on top for good, Nikita Kucherov scored twice and the Lightning beat the Florida Panthers 4-2 in another penalty-filled matchup between the Sunshine State rivals.

Jake Guentzel also scored for Tampa Bay, which has won three straight. Kucherov sealed it with an empty-netter with 56 seconds left.

Brad Marchand and Eetu Luostarinen scored for the Panthers, who lost for just the second time in their last seven games. Florida was 1 for 11 on the power play.

Both teams set season-highs for penalty minutes — by far. Tampa Bay finished with 87, Florida finished with 49. The Lightning had 33 on Nov. 16 against Vancouver; the Panthers had 20 on Nov. 22 against Edmonton.

And there were reminders that these teams, as has been the case forever, simply do not like one another.

Tampa Bay’s Scott Sabourin — who had a starring role in the preseason game that featured more than 300 penalty minutes — drew two minors and a misconduct early in the third period for roughing and slashing the Panthers’ Niko Mikkola. Sabourin was called up earlier in the day, and three of his nine games with the Lightning this season have been against Florida.

Those penalties against Sabourin came after play was stopped for about eight minutes late in the second period while referees sorted out 13 roughing penalties — seven against Tampa Bay, six against Florida. At one point during a stoppage, there were six players in the Lightning’s penalty box.

Sabourin was given another misconduct with 33 seconds remaining, part of a 26-penalty night for Tampa Bay.

Lightning: Host Montreal on Sunday.

Panthers: Host Washington on Monday night.

