Hall has goal and assist as Hurricanes beat Devils 3-1 to snap 3-game losing streak

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Taylor Hall had a goal and an assist against his former team, rookie Brandon Bussi stopped 28 shots and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the New Jersey Devils 3-1 on Sunday night.

Nikolaj Ehlers and Logan Stankoven also scored as first-place Carolina snapped a three-game losing streak. The 27-year-old Bussi, claimed off waivers from Florida on Oct. 5, improved to 14-2-1 on the season.

Dawson Mercer scored for the Devils, who snapped a two-game win streak. Jake Allen finished with 26 saves.

Hall tapped the puck off New Jersey defenseman Luke Hughes’ stick and past Allen to give the Hurricanes a 2-1 lead at 7:47 of the second period. It was his eighth goal of the season.

Stankoven added an insurance goal with 7:44 remaining in the third off a pass from Hall in the right corner.

The 34-year-old Hall had a career-high 93 points — including 39 goals — for the Devils in 2017-18 when he won the Hart Trophy as the league’s most valuable player.

Ehlers opened the scoring 51 seconds into the game with his 11th goal. Ehlers was given credit for the goal after Hughes accidentally slid the puck past Allen.

Mercer tied it at 7:24 of the first, beating Bussi from in close for his 11th.

The Devils were coming off a 4-1 home win over Utah on Saturday following a 3-2 road win over Columbus on Dec. 31 to snap a four-game losing streak.

Up next

Hurricanes: Host Dallas on Tuesday night.

Devils: At the New York Islanders on Tuesday night to open a stretch of four straight and eight of 10 on the road.

By ALLAN KREDA

Associated Press