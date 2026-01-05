Tyler Bertuzzi completes hat trick in OT in Blackhawks’ 3-2 victory over Golden Knights

CHICAGO (AP) — Tyler Bertuzzi scored at 1:18 of overtime for his second hat trick of the season and fifth in the NHL to give the Chicago Blackhawks a 3-2 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday night.

Arvid Soderblom made 13 saves to help Chicago win its third straight game and fourth in six games. The Blackhawks extended Vegas’ losing streak to six.

Ilya Mikheyv set up the winner with a pinpoint pass, and Bertuzzi directed it in past goalie Akira Schmid.

Bertuzzi’s second goal, from the right crease with 8:24 left tied it at 2, and Vegas, which dominated early, could muster only two shots the rest of the way.

Mark Stone and Brandon Saad scored for Vegas. Stone had his fourth goal in four games to give Vegas a 2-1 lead 42 seconds into the second period.

Schmid stopped 17 shots, highlighted by close-in saves on Artyom Levshunov and Ryan Greene in the third period before Bertuzzi tied it.

