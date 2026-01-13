Canadiens defeat Canucks 6-3 with 3-goal outburst in third period

MONTREAL (AP) — Mike Matheson and Juraj Slafkovsky scored goals 37 seconds apart to start the third period, propelling the Montreal Canadiens to a 6-3 win over the last-place Vancouver Canucks on Monday night.

Alexandre Carrier scored twice in a 20-second span in the second period for Montreal, which rebounded from a 4-0 home-ice loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday.

Noah Dobson and Oliver Kapanen also scored in the Canadiens’ fourth straight win over the Canucks.

Jakub Dobes, making his first start since Jan. 1, stopped 20 shots for Montreal. Dobes defeated Vancouver for the second time in as many outings this season.

Elias Pettersson, Evander Kane and Max Sasson scored for the Canucks.

Vancouver has lost the first four games of its season-long six-game Eastern Conference road trip. Overall, the Canucks have lost seven straight and nine of their last 10.

Nikita Tolopilo made 35 saves in his first appearance in goal for Vancouver since Dec. 8.

The Belarusian goaltender was recalled Sunday under emergency conditions from the Canucks’ AHL affiliate.

Starter Thatcher Demko was placed on injured reserve with a lower-body injury he suffered in his team’s 5-0 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday. Demko returned to Vancouver to be further evaluated by the Canucks’ medical staff.

Vancouver scored the opening goal of the game for the first time in six games, marking their first lead in a game since Dec. 30.

Carrier’s first goal was his 100th career point. It also was the first career multigoal game for the 29-year-old blueliner.

Up next

Canucks: At Ottawa on Tuesday in the fifth game of a six-game trip.

Canadiens: At Washington Capitals on Tuesday.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl