Panthers outlast Jets 2-1 in shootout for 4th win in 6 games

By AP News
Panthers Jets Hockey

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Anton Lundell and Sam Reinhart beat Connor Hellebuyck in a shootout to help give the Florida Panthers a 2-1 victory over the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday night.

Winnipeg shooters Kyle Connor and Mark Scheifele came up empty against Daniel Tarasov in the tiebreaker.

Sam Bennett scored in regulation, and Tarasov stopped 17 shots for two-time defending champion Florida. Matthew Tkachuk had an assist for his first point of the season in his second game back from adductor muscle surgery.

The Panthers are 4-2-0 in their last six to improve to 26-20-3.

Cole Perfetti scored for Winnipeg, and Hellebuyck stopped 19 shots. The Jets are 5-1-2 in their last eight to get to 20-23-7.

Bennett scored his 18th of the season with a one-timer with 1:11 left in the second. Perfetti tied it at 5:24 of the third.

Panthers: At Minnesota on Saturday night.

Jets: Host Detroit on Saturday night.

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

