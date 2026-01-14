Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
49.6 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Swayman stops 24 shots for 1st shutout of season as Bruins beat Red Wings 3-0

Sponsored by:
By AP News
Red Wings Bruins Hockey

Red Wings Bruins Hockey

Photo Icon View Photos

BOSTON (AP) — Jeremy Swayman stopped 24 shots for his first shutout of the season, and the Boston Bruins beat the Detroit Red Wings 3-0 on Tuesday night.

Pavel Zacha, Fraser Minten and Mark Kastelic scored for the Bruins, who have won four straight and six of their last seven games.

Cam Talbot finished with a season high-tying 38 saves for the Red Wings, who snapped a four-game win streak and lost in regulation for just the third time in 13 games (9-3-1). Detroit also dropped into second place in the Atlantic Division — one point behind Tampa Bay, which beat Pittsburgh 2-1 in a shootout.

Zacha gave the Bruins a 1-0 lead with 9:01 remaining in the second period. Zacha skated around above the circles with the puck, briefly possession before getting it back, and skated into the high slot and fired a shot that beat Talbot above his glove.

Minton doubled Boston’s lead at 3:49 of the third. Charlie McAvoy sent a long shot from center point that Talbot stopped. He followed it to get his own rebound, skated up and sent a pass to Minton on the left side outside the crease for the shot into the open side.

Kastelic sealed the win with an empty-netter with 3:59 to go.

Boston outshot Detroit 13-10 in a scoreless first period in which the Red Wings had a power play with two shots on goal and they allowed one short-handed attempt.

Up next

Red Wings: Host San Jose on Friday night.

Bruins: Host Seattle on Thursday night to finish a five-game homestand.

___

AP NHL: https://www.apnews.com/NHL

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2026 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.