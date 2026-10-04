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Merilainen makes 23 saves in first start for the Canucks in a 4-1 victory over the Flames

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By AP News
Flames Canucks Hockey

Flames Canucks Hockey

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VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Leevi Merilainen made 23 saves in his first start for Vancouver and the Canucks had a four-goal third period in a 4-1 victory over the Calgary Flames on Saturday night.

Liam Ohgren celebrated his 100th NHL game by scoring a goal and assisting on defenseman Elias Pettersson’s winner.

Drew O’Connor and Aatu Raty also scored, and defenseman Tom Willander and center Linus Karlsson each had two assists.

Matt Coronato had a power-play goal for Calgary, and Devin Cooley made 22 saves. The Flames are 0-2.

Pettersson made it 2-1 at 9:04 of the third period. He took a pass from Ohgren and lifted a backhander past Cooley’s glove.

Up next

Flames: At Seattle on Sunday night.

Canucks: Host Vegas on Sunday night.

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See AP’s full NHL coverage here

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