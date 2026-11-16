Sharks beat Predators 4-2 to end Nashville’s 7-game win streak

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Macklin Celebrini and Will Smith each had a goal and two assists as the San Jose Sharks snapped the Nashville Predators’ seven-game win streak, 4-2 on Sunday night.

Ivar Stenberg had a goal and an assist and Collin Graf also scored for the Sharks, while Alex Nedeljkovic made 32 saves.

Nils Hoglander and Steven Stamkos scored for the Predators and Juuse Saros stopped 20 shots.

Smith opened the scoring with 7:35 left in the first period with his eighth goal of the season after a breakaway that left him all alone after Stenberg found him.

Graf made it 2-0 with 3:50 left in the first period with his third goal of the season and first in 11 games.

Stenberg made it 3-0 at 4:45 of the second period with his third goal of the season, as Smith found him right in front for a tap-in while Saros had lost his stick.

Nashville got on the board late in the second period when Hoglander scored his fifth of the season after San Jose wasn’t able to clear the puck. Adam Wilsby had the assist.

Celebrini made it 4-1 at 7:40 of the third period, with assists from Smith and defenseman Jacob Trouba.

Nashville cut the lead to 4-2 with 3:25 left to play on a power-play goal by Stamkos, his 12th of the season. The puck just sneaked inside the post and the goal was upheld after a review.

The Sharks have yet to record a shutout this season.

Up next

Predators: Visit the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday night.

Sharks: Host the Calgary Flames on Tuesday night.

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