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Jake Oettinger has second straight shutout in the Stars’ 4-0 victory over the Sabres

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By AP News
Stars Sabres Hockey

Stars Sabres Hockey

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BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jake Oettinger made 26 saves for his second straight shutout, Mikko Rantanen had a goal and three assists and the Dallas Stars beat the Buffalo Sabres 4-0 on Thursday night.

Oettinger has 18 career shutouts. He stopped 13 shots Monday night in a 5-0 home victory over San Jose.

Jason Robertson, Sam Steel and Roope Hintz also scored to help Dallas win its second in a row after two opening losses. Wyatt Johnston had three assists.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen stopped 14 shots for Buffalo. The Sabres had won the first two games of a five-game homestand.

Robertson scored at 9:03 of the first period and the Stars added three more in the second. Sam Steel connected on a snap shot at 9:36, Rantanen scored on a backhander with 6:03 left and Roope put in a snapper on a power play with 4:26 remaining.

Up next

Stars: At Pittsburgh on Saturday night.

Sabres: Host Utah on Saturday night.

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See AP’s full NHL coverage here

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