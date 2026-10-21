Mikko Rantanen’s overtime hat trick gives the Stars a 3-2 win over the Bruins

DALLAS (AP) — Mikko Rantanen scored in overtime to complete a hat trick, and the Dallas Stars beat Boston 3-2 on Tuesday night to snap the Bruins’ five-game winning streak.

It was the 11th career three-goal game for Rantanen and his first in the regular season since joining the Stars in a trade during the 2024-25 season. He became the fourth Stars player with an overtime hat trick since the team moved to Dallas for the 1993-94 season.

Rantanen got his first goal early in the second period to tie the game at 1-all, and he tied it again in the third. His winner came on the power play at 3:52 of overtime when he did some nifty stick work in close and fired a shot past the left shoulder of Jeremy Swayman, who earlier in the extra period stopped Wyatt Johnston on two breakaway attempts 10 seconds apart and finished with 22 saves.

Jake Oettinger stopped 18 shots for Dallas (5-3-1) in its third straight win.

Matthew Poitras and James Hagens scored for the Bruins (7-2-1), who concluded their Western Conference trip at 3-0-1. Boston went 0 for 4 on the power play against Dallas, which came in allowing an NHL-best 1.5 goals per game and had the fourth-best penalty kill in the league. The Stars have allowed one power-play goal on opponents’ last 25 chances.

Roope Hintz had a shot from in close deflect off the leg of Boston’s Charlie McAvoy, and the loose puck ricocheted directly to Rantanen, who poked it past Swayman with 6:22 left in regulation to tie it at 2-all.

Up next

Bruins: Host Nashville on Thursday.

Stars: Host Winnipeg on Thursday.

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