Judd Caulfield scores first NHL goal to help the Ducks beat the Jets 5-1

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Rookie Judd Caulfield scored his first NHL goal and added an assist to help the Anaheim Ducks beat Winnipeg 5-1 on Friday night for the Jets’ first regulation loss of the season.

Tim Washe and Mikael Granlund each had a goal and an assist, and Sam Colangelo and Nikita Nesterenko also scored to help the Ducks improve to 3-1-0.

Dostal stopped 15 shots or Anaheim, allowing only Kyle Conner’s goal.

After the Jets trimmed it to 3-1 midway through the third period, Granlund sunk Winnipeg’s hopes with a goal with 5:54 remaining.

Conner, who was playing in his 700th NHL game, pulled the Jets to 3-1 when Mark Scheifele sent him in alone on Lukas Dostal for his sixth goal of the season.

Clay Stevenson made 12 saves for Winnipeg. The Jets are 3-1-1.

Up next

Ducks: At Calgary on Saturday night.

Jets: Host Minnesota on Tuesday night.

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