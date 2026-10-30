Caufield, Newhook each score twice in Canadiens’ 5-2 win over Stars

DALLAS (AP) — Cole Caufield and Alex Newhook scored two goals each as the Montreal Canadiens beat the Dallas Stars 5-2 on Thursday night.

Jakub Dobes made 17 saves in his first win since opening night as the Canadiens won their fourth consecutive game, all in Central Division rinks. Phillip Danault had an empty-net goal and an assist.

Wyatt Johnston had a goal and an assist and Jamie Benn also scored for the Stars, who had won five straight before Tuesday’s 5-1 home loss to New Jersey. Jake Oettinger, who went into play third in the NHL with a 1.43 goals-against average, allowed a season-most four goals on 20 shots.

Caufield opened the scoring with a one-timer 7:24 in. Only 27 seconds after Newhook broke a 1-1 tie late in the first period, Caufield stuffed in a puck that crossed behind Oettinger to give Montreal the lead for good.

Newhook made it 4-1 early in the second period six seconds after Dallas’ top-ranked penalty kill notched the 25th of 27 consecutive kills scoring on a ricochet off the boards behind the net that Oettinger never saw.

The Canadiens are 4-0 without captain Nick Suzuki, who was lost for two-to-four weeks on Oct. 20 with an upper-body injury.

Dobes played instead of standout rookie Jacob Fowler, who has won his last six starts including Montreal’ three previous games. Dobes had allowed 20 goals in his four previous outings, going 0-2-2. In his previous start against Dallas early last season, Dobes was pulled after allowing five goals on 13 shots in a 7-0 loss.

Montreal’s Noah Dobson and Dallas’ Mikko Rantanen (who turned 30 on Thursday) had two assists.

Dallas is 3-2-0 with one game left in a season-long six-game homestand.

Up next

Canadiens: Host Pittsburgh on Saturday.

Stars: Host Columbus on Saturday.

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