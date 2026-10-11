Rickard Rakell scores in shootout to lift Penguins over Stars, 2-1

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Rickard Rakell scored the deciding goal in the shootout and the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Dallas Stars 2-1 on Saturday.

Arturs Silovs stopped Mikko Rantanen in the shootout to help Pittsburgh snap a three-game losing streak. Sidney Crosby and Ben Kindel also scored in the shootout for the Penguins, who lost in a shootout at Columbus on Friday.

Connor Dewar scored in regulation for Pittsburgh and Silovs stopped 24 shots.

Jake Oettinger stopped 20 shots for the Stars.

Oettinger, coming off back-to-back shutouts against San Jose and Buffalo, set the longest shutout streak of his career at 188:52. It’s the third-longest shutout streak in franchise history.

During Oettinger’s run, in which he stopped 54 straight shots, the Stars set the longest shutout streak in team history at 2:06:08.

Tyler Seguin forced overtime for Dallas when he scored with 29.1 seconds left in regulation. He tipped Jason Robertson’s shot behind Silovs from the top of the crease.

Dewar scored the first goal of the game at 1:57 of the third period when he flipped a harmless looking backhand shot over Oettinger’s shoulder.

Kris Letang nearly ended Oettinger’s shutout streak early, but he had a goal waived off in the final minute of the first period. After review, it was determined that Hendrix Lapierre touched the puck with a high stick prior to Letang’s goal.

Up next

Stars: Host Colorado on Tuesday in the first game of a back-to-back against the Avalanche.

Penguins: Open a four-game road trip Tuesday at Chicago.

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See AP’s full NHL coverage here

By DAN SCIFO

Associated Press