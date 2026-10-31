Hellebuyck stops 19 shots in 5-2 victory over Golden Knights, wins 2nd straight since joining Devils

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Connor Hellebuyck stopped 19 shots, Arseny Gritsyuk and Jack Hughes each scored twice and the New Jersey Devils beat the Vegas Golden Knights 5-2 on Friday.

Hellebuyck, who spent his first 11 seasons in the NHL with the Winnipeg Jets, had his second win since the Devils acquired him Oct. 23. The three-time Vezina Trophy also was in goal Tuesday night in Dallas in a 5-1 win.

Gritsyuk has scored at least a goal in six of the last eight games and has 10 points during the stretch. Luke Hughes also scored for New Jersey. The Devils improved to 10-1-0 when the Hughes brothers score in the same game.

Mark Stone and Ivan Barbashev scored for the Golden Knights, and Adin Hill stopped 26 shots.

Luke Hughes got things going early in the first when he rifled a one-timer from the top of the left circle past Hill.

Stone tied it when he deflected Mitch Marner’s blast from the point past Hellebuyck. Barbashev gave the Knights a 2-1 lead moments later when he tapped Marner’s pass home after a picture-perfect cross-crease pass.

The lead didn’t last one minute, as Gritsyuk took advantage of a turnover and sniped Hill top shelf from the left circle.

Jack Hughes put New Jersey back in front when he stole the puck from Jack Eichel in the neutral zone, then passed it to himself through Stone’s legs before beating Hill.

Gritsyuk scored his second goal by backhanding his rebound after Hill blocked his first attempt.

Hughes’ empty-net goal provided the final margin.

UP NEXT

Devils: Host Edmonton on Tuesday night.

Golden Knights: At Boston on Monday night.

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See AP’s full NHL coverage here

By W.G. RAMIREZ

Associated Press