Senators rally to beat the Predators 3-2 in shootout

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OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Shane Pinto scored the shootout winner to give the Ottawa Senators a 3-2 victory over the Nashville Predators on Saturday night.

Tim Stutzle and Drake Batherson — who tied it with 2:23 left in the third period — scored for the Senators (4-1-0). Linus Ullmark turned away 16 shots.

Jonathan Marchessault and Ross Colton scored for Nashville (2-1-2), while Matt Murray made 18 stops.

The Predators took a delay-of-game penalty for a puck over glass with 13 seconds remaining in regulation providing the Senators the perfect opportunity, but a stagnant power play was unable to capitalize. Ottawa went 1 for 6 with the man advantage.

The game ended a three-game Eastern Canada trip for the Predators.

Defenseman Jayden Struble made his Nashville debut. He was acquired Friday from the Montreal Canadiens.

Up next

Predators: Host Vegas on Tuesday night.

Senators: At New Jersey on Monday night.

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See AP’s full NHL coverage here