DALLAS (AP) — Jake Oettinger stopped a season-high 34 shots and had his NHL-leading fifth shutout of the season, Joel Kiviranta scored a second-period goal and the Dallas Stars beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 1-0 on Sunday night for their fifth straight win.

The shutout matches the 27-year-old Oettinger’s career high in only 18 games. Sidney Crosby nearly beat him to the opposite top corner in the final 2 minutes after the Penguins pulled goaltender Arturs Silovs.

Kiviranta controlled a cross-ice pass from Wyatt Johnston at the back post and flipped the puck behind Silovs at 12:44 of the middle period as the Stars won their fifth straight to equal their longest winning streak of the season.

Oettinger has 13 wins this season, tied for second in the league, and is 8-1-1 against the Penguins in his career.

The Penguins, who lost at Nashville 4-3 on Saturday night, have dropped four straight. Veteran center Evgeni Malkin missed both games this weekend with an upper-body injury.

Silovs made 22 saves Sunday and lost his fifth consecutive outing in regulation.

Dallas is 7-1-2 when tied after one period and 10-2-1 when scoring first this season.

The Stars, with the league’s No. 2 home penalty kill, snuffed both Penguins power plays. Pittsburgh’s power play, fourth best on the road going into play, is 0 for 7 in the last four games.

Up next

Penguins: Host Calgary on Wednesday.

Stars: Host Nashville on Wenesday.

___

See AP’s full NHL coverage here