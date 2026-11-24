SAN JOSE (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov scored a goal and added three assists and Joel Eriksson Ek scored twice as the Minnesota Wild defeated the San Jose Sharks 5-2 on Wednesday night.

The Wild (18-3-5) now have points in each of their last 15 games (12–0–3) despite a five-game win streak being broken on Saturday. It is the longest point streak in franchise history.

With the loss, the Sharks have now lost two of their last three games and fell to 11-13-2. It was their fifth game in a row allowing at least four goals against.

Kaprizov put Minnesota on the board with a power play goal with 12:23 left in the first, his 19th of the season and extending his points streak to 15 games. He has eight goals and 24 assists in that span.

Tyler Toffoli tied it after getting a rebound and flipping a backhand shot past Wild goalie Filip Gustavsson on the power play at the 10:47 mark. Alexander Wennberg put San Jose ahead on a slapshot late in the first period for his first goal of the season after missing time this season with an upper body injury.

Defender Brock Faber tied it 2-2 for Minnesota with 41.6 seconds left in the first period. Eriksson Ek then put the Wild up 3-2 just 13 seconds into the second period with his ninth goal of the season, and the score would stay the same into the third.

Blake Coleman closed it out with a full-ice empty-net goal with 1:36 to play. It was his eighth goal of the season before Eriksson Ek netted his second of the night, another empty-netter.

Along with his goal, Eriksson Ek had the secondary assist on Kaprizov’s goal in the first period. Matt Boldy picked up three assists as well. Gustavsson finished with 22 saves for the Wild while Yaroslav Askarov had 25 stops for the Sharks.

Macklin Celebrini added two assists for the Sharks and now has 21 helpers this season.

Up next

Sharks: At Anaheim on Wednesday night

Wild: Host Utah on Wednesday night

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