Wild beat the Golden Knights 4-2 behind another stellar special teams performance

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Max Shabanov scored on a power play during a three-goal first period as the Minnesota Wild held on to beat the Vegas Golden Knights 4-2 on Monday night behind another strong special teams performance.

Matt Boldy and Danila Yurov also scored early for the Wild, who outshot the Golden Knights 23-11 over the first two periods — including 6-1 while short-handed.

Rasmus Andersson had a goal in the second and William Karlsson scored midway through the third period to bring Vegas within one, but the Wild defense locked in after that. Joel Eriksson Ek added an empty-netter with 1:22 left.

The Wild killed all five penalties against them and are 21 for 22 this season, the best penalty kill rate in the NHL. Their power play also leads the league at 7 for 17.

Jesper Wallstedt, who has played all six games in goal for the Wild, made 21 saves.

Carter Hart stopped 24 shots for the Golden Knights, who fell behind 3-0 in the first period for the second time in three games.

The Wild tied a franchise record with a power-play goal in six consecutive games to start the season when Shabanov’s shot bounced off Hurt’s blocker with Eriksson Ek running interference at the crease.

The Wild, who have played all season without first-pair defenseman Brock Faber due to a skull fracture, lost forward Nico Sturm in the first period when he was hit on the side of the head by teammate Jared Spurgeon’s slap shot. Minnesota also has forward Marcus and Nick Foligno on injured reserve.

Wild rookie Rieger Lorenz, who made his NHL debut in a win at Florida on Saturday, had his first assist on Yurov’s goal and his first fight against Jeremy Lauzon in the third period.

Up next

Golden Knights: at Nashville on Tuesday.

Wild: at Winnipeg on Tuesday.

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See AP’s full NHL coverage here

By DAVE CAMPBELL

AP Sports Writer