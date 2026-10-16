Owen Power scores in OT to complete Sabres’ rally for 5-4 win over Maple Leafs

TORONTO (AP) — Owen Power scored in overtime and the Buffalo Sabres rallied from two goals down in the third period to overcome Kirill Marchenko’s hat trick and beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 5-4 on Thursday.

Marchenko had the fifth hat trick of his career in his 300th NHL game. His third goal, at 16:51 of the second period, put the Leafs ahead 4-2.

Jack Quinn had a pair of goals for Buffalo before Dennis Gilbert and Mattias Samuelsson scored in the third to tie it at 4-all. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen stopped 26 shots for the Sabres, who were coming off a shootout loss to Montreal two nights earlier.

Auston Matthews also scored for Toronto, and Sergei Bobrovsky made 29 saves.

Power took a feed from Quinn at center ice and ripped it past Bobrovsky at 3:14 of overtime.

Acquired from Columbus on Sept. 28, just before the season began, Marchenko had scored only once for Toronto before Thursday.

John Tavares had two assists before he left the game early in the third after he collided with Buffalo forward Josh Norris. The former Toronto captain appeared to favor his left leg as he left the ice.

Toronto was sloppy with the puck in the first period — Quinn’s first goal came on a giveaway by defenseman Nick Blankenburg — but the Sabres only managed eight shots to Toronto’s 15 in the frame. Buffalo got back into the game in the third with Tavares not available to anchor the Leafs’ second line.

Up next

Sabres: At the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday.

Maple Leafs: Host the New York Islanders on Saturday.

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