SEATTLE (AP) — Berkly Catton had his first NHL hat trick, Matty Beniers had a goal and an assist, and the Seattle Kraken snapped a three-game losing streak with a 5-1 win over the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday night.

Brandon Montour had a pair of assists and Philipp Grubauer had 22 saves for the Kraken, playing their first game back in North America after losing a pair to the Carolina Hurricanes on Finland.

Jordan Eberle also had a goal.

Jake DeBrusk scored for the Canucks, who had won two in a row, while Leevi Merilainen made 38 saves.

Catton scored a goal in each period starting with a power-play goal in the first. DeBrusk countered with a power-play goal to make it 1-1 after the first period.

Catton and Beniers scored 54 seconds apart in the second to make it 3-1 Seattle after two periods, and Catton capped the hat trick with an empty-netter with 43 seconds remaining. He now has at least one point in his last seven home games.

The Kraken outshot the Canucks 43-23.

Up next

Canucks: Return home to play Minnesota on Saturday night.

Kraken: At San Jose on Saturday night.

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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See AP’s full NHL coverage here