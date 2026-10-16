Utah Mammoth beat the Oilers 4-2 as Clayton Keller scores twice

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Clayton Keller scored a pair of goals and the Utah Mammoth snapped Edmonton’s five-game win streak with a 4-2 victory over the Oilers on Thursday night.

Barrett Hayton and Logan Cooley also scored for the Mammoth, who have won three straight. Karel Vejmelka stopped 22 shots.

Leon Draisaitl and Shakir Mukhamadullin scored for the Oilers, who were missing five starting forwards and a defenseman. Devon Levi made 20 saves for Edmonton.

Just 23 seconds after Draisaitl got Edmonton on the board at 13:54 of the second period to pull the Oilers within 2-1, Vincent Trocheck sent he puck in front to a hard-charging Cooley, who directed in his first of the season to restore Utah’s two-goal lead.

Connor McDavid picked up an assist to extend his season-starting points streak to seven games. He now has four goals and 14 assists for a league-leading 18 points, his best start to a season.

Utah should be pleased that it matched the offer sheet tendered by the New Jersey Devils for Hayton in the offseason. Hayton scored his first of the season and extended his points streak to five games.

Edmonton came into the contest with a 5-0-1 record against the Mammoth while outscoring them 31-16. Edmonton was also 3-0-0 all-time at home against Utah, outscoring the Mammoth 17-5.

Up next

Mammoth: Host the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday.

Oilers: At the Utah Mammoth on Saturday.

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