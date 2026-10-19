Kaprizov, Wallstedt carry the Wild past the Blue Jackets, 2-1

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov broke a second-period tie with his NHL-leading 10th goal, Jesper Wallstedt stopped 13 shots and the Minnesota Wild beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 2-1 on Sunday night.

Danila Yurov also scored to help the Central Division-leading Wild improve to 6-2-1.

Adam Fantilli scored for Columbus. Cam Talbot made 32 saves.

Kaprizov broke a 1-1 tie with a power-play goal at 3:06 of the second, beating Talbot over the shoulder from the bottom of the left faceoff circle.

Both goalies stood tall early in the first period. Wallstedt denied Connor Garland on a breakaway two minutes into the game. Then Talbot made three saves as the Blue Jackets killed off a 5-on-3 power play that lasted 1:52.

Minnesota got on the board late in the first period. Yakov Trenin scooped up a turnover at the Columbus blue line, beat a defender on the way to the net, then feathered a pass across the slot where Yurov was waiting to tap it in.

Columbus tied it a minute later during a delayed penalty when Fantilli fired a slap shot through traffic that beat Wallstedt.

Up next

Blue Jackets: Host Toronto on Tuesday night.

Wild: At Edmonton on Tuesday night to start a five-game trip.

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See AP’s full NHL coverage here

By PATRICK DONNELLY

Associated Press