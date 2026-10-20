Gavin McKenna scores and the Maple Leafs end a 3-game slide with 3-1 win over the Sharks

TORONTO (AP) — Gavin McKenna scored the go-ahead goal on a third-period power play and the Toronto Maple Leafs snapped a three-game slide Monday night with a 3-1 victory over the San Jose Sharks.

Auston Matthews added a goal and two assists for Toronto. Sergei Bobrovsky made 30 saves to pick up his first home win for the Maple Leafs. Nick Paul added an empty-netter.

Mason Marchment scored for San Jose, which got 28 stops from Yaroslav Askarov.

The game featured the first meeting between the No. 1 and 2 picks of the 2026 NHL draft — McKenna and Sharks winger Ivar Stenberg.

Marchment opened the scoring at 13:54 of the first when he was left alone in front of Bobrovsky after Matthews turned the puck over in the defensive zone.

Matthews made up for that mistake and got his team even with 12 seconds left in the second on a power play. Toronto’s captain took a pass from Kirill Marchenko and ripped a shot upstairs on Askarov before McKenna pushed the Leafs in front in the third.

Up next

Sharks: At Montreal on Tuesday.

Maple Leafs: At Columbus on Tuesday.

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