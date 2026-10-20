Mammoth hold off late charge from Penguins for 5-4 win

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Clayton Keller, Kevin Stenlund, Nate Schmidt and Nick Schmaltz all tallied a goal and an assist to help the Utah Mammoth beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-4 on Monday night.

Kailer Yamamoto added a goal, and Sebastian Cossa had 15 stops for Utah.

Erik Karlsson, Richard Rakell, Egor Chinakhov, and Declan Carlile each scored for Pittsburgh. Bryan Rust assisted on two goals. Arturs Silovs tallied 24 saves.

Karlsson’s deflected power-play goal put the Penguins on the board just 71 seconds into the game.

Keller leveled the score with a backhand at 6:00 of the first with his third goal in three games. Lawson Crouse snagged the puck near the boards and redirected it around Karlsson’s leg to Keller between the circles.

Stenlund tapped in the puck from close range with 9:50 left in the first to give the Mammoth their first lead.

Rakell tied it up on another power play goal at 7:01 of the second, flicking in a wrist shot near the left post.

Utah surged back in front with a pair of goals late in the second. Schmidt reclaimed the lead with 8:16 to go, blasting a slapshot home from near the blue line. Yamamoto tipped in the puck from the low slot with 5:20 left to extend the lead.

Schmaltz’s power play goal made it 5-2 for Utah at 1:36 of the third. Silovs denied his initial shot, but Schmaltz threaded a backhand around the goalie’s left leg on second effort.

The Penguins cut the deficit to one late in the third period with goals from Chinakhov and Carlile. Chinakhov found the back of the net at 2:55 of the third. Carlile followed with a score off a wrist shot with 5:05 left.

Up next

Penguins: Host Florida on Thursday.

Mammoth: At Seattle on Thursday.

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See AP’s full NHL coverage here

By JOHN COON

Associated Press