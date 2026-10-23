Barron’s 4-point night powers Blues past Golden Knights, 6-2

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Justin Barron had a goal and three assists, Dylan Holloway had two goals and an assist and the St. Louis Blues beat the Vegas Golden Knights 6-2 on Thursday night.

Jimmy Snuggerud had a goal and an assist and Pavel Buchnevich and Mason McTavish also scored for the Blues, who improved to 3-0-1 at Enterprise Center this season. Joel Hofer made 27 saves.

Brett Howden and Jack Eichel scored and Aidan Hill made 25 saves for the Golden Knights, who dropped their second straight game.

Golden Knights forward Mitch Marner didn’t play because of what the club called “a family matter.” His wife, Stephanie, was due to give birth to their second child, someone with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the specific reason wasn’t announced.

Marner has a seven-game point streak and has recorded 12 points in 11 games for the season. Alexander Holtz replaced him in the lineup.

Buchnevich’s goal at the 10-minute mark of the first period broke a scoreless tie and ran the Blues streak with at least on power play goal to five games. The last time St. Louis had a five-game streak with a power play goal was January 3-10, 2023.

Barron made it 2-0 with 6:11 left in the first with an assist from Aleksanteri Kaskimäki. It was Barron’s first goal as a Blue and Kaskimäki’s first career point.

Howden got Vegas on the board at 5:38 of the second, banging home a rebound off a Noah Hanifin shot, but the Blues answered three minutes later when McTavish tipped in an Adam Jiricek slap shot.

Eichel got Vegas back to within one at 4:08 of the third, banking in a shot off Cam Fowler’s skate.

Snuggerud made it 4-2 Blues at 8:21 and Holloway added a pair to put the game away.

Up next

Golden Knights: At Columbus on Saturday night.

Blues: Host Carolina on Saturday night.

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AP Sports Writer Mark Anderson in Las Vegas contributed to this report.

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AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

By JOE HARRIS

Associated Press