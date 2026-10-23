Mackie Samoskevich’s late goal lifts Kraken over Mammoth 5-3

SEATTLE (AP) — Mackie Samoskevich scored with 5:25 left, and the Seattle Kraken, despite blowing a multiple-goal third-period lead for the second game in a row, beat the Utah Mammoth 5-3 on Thursday night.

The Kraken (7-3-1) carried a 3-1 lead into the third against Utah (7-4-0). On Tuesday. Seattle was up 3-0 heading into the final 20 minutes against Detroit before winning in a shootout, 4-3.

Jordan Eberle and Brandon Montour each had a goal and an assist. Matty Beniers and Frederick Gaudreau also scored, Gaudreau’s going into an empty net with 1:00 left in the game for his team-leading sixth of the season.

Logan Cooley had two goals for the Mammoth, and Vincent Trocheck scored once.

Philipp Grubauer made 33 saves for Seattle.

With the scored tied at 3-3 after each team had a goal taken down in the third on successful offside challenges, Bobby McMann stole the puck near center ice and skated down the left side His shot was deflected wide but the rebound bounced in front of the net. McMann finally got a stick to it, tapping it over to Samoskevich, who pushed it in for his fifth of the year.

Eberle’s fourth goal of the year put Seattle on top just 3:38 into the game. His hard shot from the blue line bounced off the boards, ricocheted off the back of Mammoth goalie Karel Vejmelka, dribbled down his back and into the net. Trocheck tied it for Utah with 2:03 left in the first period.

That tie lasted just 26 seconds before Beniers put the Kraken back in front with 1:37 to go, his third of the season. Montour, who was goalless before scoring on Tuesday against Detroit, made it 3-1 on a power play at 2:23 of the second.

Cooley’s goals, his second and third of the season, came just 27 seconds into the third period and at 7:42 to tie it at 3-3.

Vejmelka made 18 saves.

Up next

Kraken: Host Minnesota on Saturday.

Mammoth: Host Tampa Bay on Saturday.

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See AP’s full NHL coverage here

By MARK MOSCHETTI

Associated Press