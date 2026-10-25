Bruins extend points streak to 8 games with 6-4 win over Sharks

BOSTON (AP) — James Hagens and David Pastrnak scored in a 40-second span in the third period, and the Boston Bruins extended their points streak to eight games with a 6-4 victory over the San Jose Sharks on Saturday night.

Casey Mittelstadt, Marat Khusnutdinov, Fraser Minten and Will Morgan also scored for the Bruins, who have won seven of their past eight. Jeremy Swayman made 21 saves for his seventh victory.

Michael Misa, Kiefer Sherwood, Dmitry Orlov and Will Smith scored for San Jose, and Alex Nedeljkovic made 29 saves. The Sharks had won two in a row.

The game was tied at 2-2 through two periods, with the Sharks responding each time the Bruins took a one-goal lead.

San Jose took its first lead of the game when Orlove fired a one-timer on the power play at 4:03 of the third. It was the third special-teams goal of the game for the Sharks and Orlove’s second goal of the season.

Pastrnak exited the penalty box and took a feed from J.J. Peterka before firing in a shot from the right circle for his seventh goal at 8:27 of the third. The tying goal pushed Pastrnak into a tie for third place with former Bruin Patrice Bergeron in career goals (427).

Up next

Sharks: Host Buffalo on Tuesday night.

Bruins: At Carolina on Tuesday night.

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By BRENDAN McGAIR

Associated Press