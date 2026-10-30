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Jankowski, Kochetkov lead Hurricanes to 3-2 win over Blue Jackets

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By AP News
Blue Jackets Hurricanes Hockey

Blue Jackets Hurricanes Hockey

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RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Mark Jankowski scored in the third period for a three-goal lead, Pyotr Kochetkov made 24 saves and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-2 on Thursday night.

Kochetkov improved to 9-0-0 and set the franchise record for longest season-opening winning streak. Jordan Martinook and Logan Stankoven also scored and Seth Jarvis added two assists as the defending Stanley Cup champion Hurricanes won for the fourth time in five games.

Jet Greaves stopped 24 shots for Columbus. Denton Mateychuk and Kent Johnson scored in the third period.

Jankowski’s goal, 16 seconds into the third period, felt like added insurance, but turned out to be the difference in the game.

Martinook beat Greaves from the left circle to give the Hurricanes a 1-0 lead with 4:09 left in the first period.

Stankoven made it 2-0 with his team-leading ninth goal of the season, 7:47 into the second period. Stankoven has five goals in six home games this season.

Up next

Blue Jackets: At Dallas on Saturday night.

Hurricanes: Host Winnipeg on Sunday.

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See AP’s full NHL coverage here

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