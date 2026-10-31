Kaskimaki’s first career NHL goal caps Blues’ rally in 5-4 victory over Red Wings

DETROIT (AP) — Aleksanteri Kaskimaki scored his first career NHL goal to cap the St. Louis Blues’ rally from a two-goal, third-period deficit in a 5-4 victory over the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday.

Kaskimaki tapped in an Alexey Toropchenko pass with 6:45 remaining to complete the comeback after Pavel Buchnevich and Justin Barron scored earlier in the period. The 22-year-old from Finland was playing in his 11th NHL game.

Jimmy Snuggerud scored his team-high eighth goal and Dalibor Dvorsky added the Blues’ other goal. Joel Hofer made 24 saves in the opener of St. Louis’ four-game road trip.

Lucas Raymond had a goal and an assist to lead the Red Wings. J.T. Compher and Keegan Kolesar scored the first goals of the season for Detroit. Kolesar’s goal was his first point in 14 games since he was acquired from Vegas in an offseason trade.

Emmitt Finnie added a power-play goal for the Red Wings, while John Gibson made 10 saves.

The Red Wings were playing their second game since center and former captain Dylan Larkin was suspended without pay. Larkin, who requested a trade during the offseason, decided after the team’s road trip earlier this week that he would sit out until he’s dealt.

The Blues had only one shot on goal in the first period, but it found the back of the net, as Dvorsky scored at 2:29 on a backhander. Compher scored into an empty net at 8:13 to tie it after Hofer misplayed the puck behind the net.

Kolesar scored on a breakaway 41 seconds into the second period. Raymond’s unassisted goal was matched by Snuggerud’s tip-in in the final minute of the second.

Finnie’s goal at 3:29 of the third gave Detroit a 4-2 lead.

Up next

Blues: Visit New York Rangers on Tuesday.

Red Wings: Visit Florida on Monday.

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See AP’s full NHL coverage here

By DANA GAURUDER

Associated Press