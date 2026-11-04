Blue Jackets snap 2-game skid with a 7-2 win over the Avalanche

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Mathieu Olivier scored 28 seconds into the game and Charlie Coyle had two goals and two assists as the Columbus Blue Jackets snapped a two-game skid with a 7-2 victory over the Colorado Avalanche on Tuesday night.

Coyle scored his first goal for the Blue Jackets with 7:57 remaining in the second period on a tip-in, assisted by Zach Werenski and Kent Johnson. He added a wrist shot with 8:39 left in the third, assisted by Cole Sillinger and Damon Severson.

Valeri Nichushkin, Sillinger, Ivan Provorov and Jacob Christiansen scored for the Blue Jackets.

Cale Makar and Nazem Kadri scored for the Avalanche, who had their three-game winning streak halted. Colorado was playing the second game of a back-to-back after beating the Chicago Blackhawks 5-2 Monday night.

Cam Talbot made 27 saves in the win for the Blue Jackets. Scott Wedgewood had 12 saves for the Avalanche.

Up next

Avalanche: Host the Nashville Predators on Thursday.

Blue Jackets: Host the Dallas Stars on Thursday.

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