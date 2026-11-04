Samberg lifts Jets past Canadiens 5-4 with OT goal to complete comeback from 4-goal deficit

MONTREAL (AP) — Dylan Samberg scored in overtime as the Winnipeg Jets snapped a nine-game losing streak by storming back from a four-goal deficit to beat the Montreal Canadiens 5-4 on Tuesday night.

Montreal led 4-0 when Cole Caufield scored his second of the game and 10th of the season 46 seconds into the third period.

But Winnipeg scored four goals in 2 minutes, 8 seconds to tie the game with 32 seconds remaining in regulation on Kyle Connor’s power-play strike, his second goal of the game.

It was the latest four-goal comeback in NHL history.

Tyrel Bauer and Morgan Barron started the rally to break Montreal goalie Jacob Fowler’s shutout bid for the Jets, who were coming off a 7-0 loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday.

Stuart Skinner made 18 saves, while Mark Scheifele and Dylan Demelo had two assists each.

Owen Beck and Josh Anderson also scored for Montreal and Juraj Slafkovsky added two assists. Fowler stopped 42 shots. On Beck’s goal, Arber Xhekaj and Florian Xhekaj became the first brothers to record a point on the same Canadiens goal since Andrei Kostitsyn and Sergei Kostitsyn on Jan. 17, 2009.

Nick Suzuki missed his sixth consecutive game with a hand injury. The Canadiens captain had played 546 straight regular-season games to begin his NHL career. He appears close to returning after practising without any obvious limitations Monday and Tuesday morning.

Winnipeg reunited its prolific top line of Scheifele, Connor and Gabriel Vilardi in search of a spark. The Jets piled on the shots and eventually broke Fowler late in the game.

Up next

Jets: Host the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday night.

Canadiens: Host the Utah Mammoth on Thursday night.

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