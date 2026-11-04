Robertson’s natural hat trick paces Stars to 6-5 win over Caps

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jason Robertson scored the third-fastest natural hat trick in team history to help the Dallas Stars to a 6-5 victory over the Washington Capitals on Tuesday night.

Robertson’s sixth, seventh and eighth goals of the season came in a stretch of 5 minutes, 20 seconds early in the second period. His last, a snap shot from the point through traffic to make it 4-0, chased Capitals goaltender Logan Thompson with 14:17 to go until the second intermission.

Mikko Rantanen scored later in the second period to tie Robertson for the team lead as Dallas picked up points for a fifth consecutive road game.

Roope Hintz scored and added an assist, and Joel Kirvanta struck first for Dallas midway through the first period. Jake Oettinger had 20 saves.

Jordan Kyrou scored a goal and had two assists for Washington, which eventually closed the deficit to 6-5 on Ryan Leonard’s goal on a six-on-five with 1:02 remaining

Boone Jenner, Jakob Chychrun and Justin Sourdif also scored in the Capitals’ second straight home loss. Dylan Strome contributed his team-leading 10th and 11th assists.

Robertson’s hat trick started only 23 seconds into the second when he skated uncontested into the left faceoff circle and beat Thompson to his near glove side on the power play.

For his second, he took Arrtu Hyry’s drop-off pass, cut back to avoid Chychrun’s body check along the right boards, then fired the puck between Thompson and his far post.

Washington responded by scoring the fourth and fifth goals this season against Dallas’ penalty kill and closing to within 5-3 by the end of the second period. Sourdif made it 6-4 with 7:05 left in the third.

Up next

Stars: Visit Columbus on Thursday night.

Capitals: Complete a three-game homestand Saturday against Florida.

___

See AP’s full NHL coverage here

By IAN NICHOLAS QUILLEN

Associated Press