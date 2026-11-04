Schmaltz scores on the power play late in regulation to lift Mammoth past Maple Leafs 3-2

TORONTO (AP) — Nick Schmaltz scored the winner on a power play with 6:48 left in regulation and the Utah Mammoth beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-2 on Tuesday night.

Dylan Guenther and Andrew Peeke also scored for Utah. Sebastian Cossa made 27 saves. Clayton Keller added three assists and Mikail Sergachev had a pair.

Jack Roslovic scored twice for Toronto, which got 33 stops from Sergei Bobrovsky. Auston Matthews assisted on Roslovic’s goals.

Schmaltz snapped a 2-all tie when he buried a loose puck in the crease on the man advantage after Bobrovsky made a huge stop on Keller.

Down 2-1 in the third period, the Maple Leafs tied it at 9:05 when Rosolvic moved in alone on Cossa and scored his second of the night on a backhand shot.

A two-time Stanley Cup champion signed over the summer to a big-money deal in free agency for the next three seasons, Bobrovsky entered with a 3-5-2 record, .885 save percentage and a 3.29 goals-against average.

The 38-year-old, who had allowed three goals or more in nine of 10 starts entering Tuesday, was helped out by some posts in the first, but could do nothing against the NHL’s top-ranked power play when Guenther shot through a screen with 12.4 seconds left on the clock in the first.

Toronto tied it at 10:20 of the second when Roslovic scored past Cossa moments after Maple Leafs defenseman Troy Stecher’s stick exploded on an odd-man rush before Peeke pushed the visitors ahead with a controversial goal at 13:42.

Peeke’s blast through traffic beat Bobrovsky at 13:42 of the second for a 2-1 lead. Mammoth center Barrett Hayton appeared to interfere with the netminder when their skates touched, but the officials ruled the sequence a good goal. The Maple Leafs then declined to challenge and risk a minor penalty.

The Mammoth will have played 13 of their first 19 games on the road before returning home on Nov. 12 against the St. Louis Blues.

Up next

Mammoth: At Montreal Canadiens on Thursday.

Maple Leafs: Host the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday.

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