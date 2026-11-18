ST. LOUIS (AP) — Jake Neighbours, Philip Broberg and Logan Mailleux scored in a three-minute stretch of the third period, and the St. Louis Blues held off the Anaheim Ducks 8-6 on Tuesday night despite allowing Cutter Gauthier to extend his goal-scoring streak to 10 games with a hat trick.

Gauthier netted a pair of one-timers, then scored with 39.8 seconds left to cut the deficit to 7-6 and tie Edmonton’s Leon Draisaitl for the NHL lead with 21 goals. Gauthier has 19 goals, including three hat tricks, during his scoring streak.

Pavel Buchnevich’s empty-netter off the ensuing faceoff put away the game and gave the Blues their season high for goals.

St. Louis also got goals from Robert Thomas, Dalibor Dvorsky, Connor McMichael and Jonatan Berggren, who was a healthy scratch in the Blues’ previous game. Thomas had two assists.

Jordan Binnington earned his second win in six starts this season, making 25 saves.

Gauthier tied the game at 2 with a one-timer past Binnington 1:02 into the second period.

It’s only the 25th time in NHL history that a player has scored a goal in at least 10 straight games, and Gauthier is the 21st player to accomplish the feat. Former St. Louis star Brett Hull is one of four players with two 10-game goal streaks, doing it twice during the 1991-92 season.

Teemu Selanne holds the Anaheim record of 11 in a row, and he’s also the most recent player with a double-digit scoring streak, doing it in 1997. The NHL record is 16.

The Blues took the lead for good on Thomas’ goal off a rebound and Dvorsky’s backhand, which made it 4-2 with 6:23 left in the second period.

Gauthier cut the deficit in half later in the second period with another one-timer just 8 seconds into a power play, smashing a cross-ice feed from Leo Carlsson. But the Blues scored the next three goals for a 7-3 lead.

Ville Husso allowed seven goals on 24 shots before being replaced by Lukas Dostal midway through the third period. Alex Killorn, Ian Moore and Mikael Granlund also scored for the Ducks.

Up next

Ducks: At Colorado on Thursday night.

Blues: At Pittsburgh on Thursday night.

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See AP’s full NHL coverage here

By JEFF LATZKE

Associated Press