RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Andrei Svechnikov scored two goals and Sebastian Aho had a goal and two assists to lead the Carolina Hurricanes to a 7-4 win over the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday.

Sean Walker, Jalen Chatfield, Taylor Hall and Alexander Nikishin also scored for the Hurricanes, who have a six-game points streak (5-0-1). Pyotr Kochetkov stopped 11 shots for his 13th win of the season.

Owen Michaels, Leon Draisaitl, Mathieu Joseph and Vasily Podkolzin scored for the Oilers, who have lost two straight after winning the first three games of their road trip.

Devon Levi made 29 saves and Connor McDavid had two assists for Edmonton.

Saturday was the second and final meeting between two of the top teams in the NHL this season. Edmonton won the first matchup at home 6-5 in a shootout on Oct. 22.

Trailing 2-0 after the first period after the Oilers got goals from Michaels and Draisaitl, the Hurricanes scored five goals in the second period.

The Hurricanes trailed 3-1 in the second period before scoring three goals in a span of 3:05. Svechnikov scored on a power play at 12:34 of the second to give the Hurricanes their first lead at 4-3 and then he scored again at 8:20 in the third to extend Carolina’s lead to 6-4. Svechnikov has 13 goals on the season.

Podkolzin tied the game at 4-4 with 3:05 left in the second period on Edmonton’s second power-play goal of the game, but Carolina answered with a power-play goal by Aho with 26 seconds left to take a 5-4 lead in the third period.

The second period had the teams combining for seven goals by seven different players.

Up next

Oilers: Close out a 6-game road trip at St. Louis on Sunday.

Hurricanes: at the New York Rangers on Sunday.

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