SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Macklin Celebrini and Ivar Stenberg each had a power-play goal and an assist, and the San Jose Sharks held off the Seattle Kraken 4-3 on Saturday night.

Michael Misa and Nolan Allan also scored for San Jose, and defenseman Dmitry Orlov added three assists. Alex Nedeljkovic made 27 saves as the Sharks bounced back from a 5-2 loss to Calgary on Tuesday to win for the fourth time in six games.

Kaapo Kakko, Matty Beniers and Ryan Winterton scored for Seattle, and Philipp Grubauer stopped 25 shots. Beniers has scored in three straight games, including a goal and an assist in Thursday’s 5-1 win over Vancouver.

Stenberg scored 7:47 into the second to put San Jose ahead 4-1. Seattle scored twice later in the period, but the Sharks held on in a scoreless third to end a two-game skid against the Kraken at SAP Center.

Stenberg, the No. 2 pick in this year’s draft, has eight goals and eight assists in 25 games. The 19-year-old winger entered the night tied for second among NHL rookies in goals and points.

Misa, the No. 2 pick in the 2025 draft, scored his fifth of the season. Allan’s goal was his third, and Celebrini became the first Sharks player to reach 10 goals this season. San Jose’s captain has 13 points in his past nine games.

The Sharks won in regulation for the fourth time this season. Seven of their first 10 wins came in overtime or a shootout.

It was the first of four meetings this season between the Pacific Division rivals. Seattle had won four of the previous five. The teams meet again Dec. 8 in San Jose.

Up next

Kraken: Host the Anaheim Ducks on Monday.

Sharks: Host the Minnesota Wild on Monday.

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