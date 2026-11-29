DALLAS (AP) — Jason Robertson had two goals and matched a season high with four points, and Mikko Rantanen added two goals as the Dallas Stars beat the Utah Mammoth 7-4 on Saturday night.

Defenseman Miro Heiskanen had a goal and a career-high five points, and Jamie Benn had a goal and an assist after being honored before the game for registering his 1,000th career point for the Stars. Tyler Seguin added a late empty-net goal and Jake Oettinger stopped 34 shots for his 14th win, tied for second among NHL goaltenders.

The Stars avoided their first three-game losing streak of the season.

Robertson, who leads Dallas with 15 goals and 33 points, has four goals and seven points in the last two games.

Rantanen’s goals came in the second period, when Dallas outscored Utah 3-1 and outshot the Mammoth 16-7 to take a 5-3 lead. The Stars are 9-0-0 when leading after two periods. The Mammoth 0-9-0 when trailing after two.

Logan Cooley had two goals, Jack McBain also scored and Yegor Borikov scored in his NHL debut for the Mammoth, who had a two-game winning streak halted. Rookie Sebastian Cossa made 21 saves.

The seven goals are the Stars’ most in a game this season. And, the seven goals allowed are a season high for Utah.

Both teams completed a back-to-back after playing on Friday afternoon. The Mammoth won 6-5 in a shootout at Nashville, while the Stars lost 5-3 at St. Louis.

Benn’s goal opened the scoring midway through the first period and was his first point since joining Mike Modano with 1,000 career Dallas points two weeks ago.

Up next

Mammoth: Host Montreal on Monday.

Stars: Begin a three-game Pacific Division trip on Tuesday with the first of two consecutive games at Seattle.

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