Brindley scores in OT, MacKinnon has 2 goals and 3 assists as Avalanche beat Canucks 5-4

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Gavin Brindley scored 1:08 into overtime and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Vancouver Canucks 5-4 on Sunday night.

Nathan MacKinnon had two goals and three assists to take over the NHL scoring lead, Artturi Lehknonen also scored twice and Valeri Nichushkin and Cale Makar each had two assists for Colorado. Mackenzie Blackwood stopped 29 shots as the Avalanche won their third straight and extended their point streak to 5-0-2.

Linus Karlsson, Kiefer Sherwood, Drew O’Connor and Jake DeBrusk scored for Vancouver. Kevin Lankinen finished with 27 saves.

In the extra period, Brindley scored on the rebound of his own shot to give the Avalanche the win. MacKinnon got an assist on the play after he had left the ice, giving him five points on the night and an NHL-leading 29 on the season.

DeBrusk tied it 4-4 with a power-play goal with 3:01 remaining as he tipped Brock Boeser’s shot past Blackwood.

Lehkonen gave Colorado a 3-2 lead 28 seconds into the third period with a redirection of a pass by Brent Burns.

O’Connor tied it again with a short-handed goal as he beat Blackwood from the left circle at 7:26.

With the Avalanche on another power play, Lehkonen got his second of the night as he scored on a rebound at 9:47 for a 4-3 lead.

Sherwood tied it 2-2 at 1:44 of the second as he picked up a loose puck and put a backhander between Blackwood’s skates for his 10th of the season.

MacKinnon gave the Avalanche a 2-0 lead with goals 1:29 apart in the first period.

Makar brought the puck up the right side, passed to Nichushkin in the middle and he sent to the left to MacKinnon for a quick shot past Lankinen at 6:41.

With Colorado on a power play, MacKinnon got a pass from Victor Olofsson in the slot, gathered the puck and fired it past Lankinen for his NHL-leading 14th at 8:10.

Karlsson pulled the Canuks within one with 8:13 remaining in the first as he got the puck at the goal line on the left side, pulled it back between his skates and tucked it in.

Up next

Avalanche host Anaheim on Tuesday to open a four-game homestand, and Canucks host Winnipeg.

