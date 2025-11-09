Celebrini scores 10th goal as Sharks top Panthers 3-1 for 3rd straight win

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Macklin Celebrini scored his 10th goal of the season and the San Jose Sharks defeated the Florida Panthers 3-1 on Saturday night.

Adam Gaudette and Alexander Wennberg also scored for San Jose (7-6-3), which has won three consecutive games and is 5-0-1 in the past six. Yaroslav Askarov made 38 saves to shut down the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions.

Brad Marchand scored in his fourth straight game, the longest streak by a Panthers player 37 or older. Marchand needs four points to become the 102nd player in NHL history to reach 1,000.

The 19-year-old Celebrini, the top pick in the 2024 NHL draft, scored with 2:35 remaining in the first period. That gave him 24 points this season, matching the most by a teenager in his team’s first 16 games.

Sidney Crosby (2006-07) and Hall of Famers Steve Yzerman (1984-85) and Wayne Gretzky (1980-81) also share the mark.

The Panthers (7-7-1) failed to score in five power-play opportunities, including one in the third period when San Jose blocked three shots.

The Sharks came out aggressively and took five shots in the first six minutes but got nothing past goalie Daniil Tarasov until Celebrini took a quick pass from Will Smith deep in the right corner and fired the puck into the net.

Gaudette made it 2-0 early in the second period with his fourth goal, a shot that sailed past Tarasov’s outstretched glove.

Marchand cut the deficit in half 28 seconds later when Askarov fumbled with his mask.

Florida had a 5-on-3 advantage for 10 seconds and got one shot off in a crowded Sharks zone before San Jose cleared the puck.

Wennberg scored an empty-net goal with 51 seconds remaining.

Smith finished with two assists.

Up next

Panthers: Play at Vegas on Monday.

Sharks: Play at Minnesota on Tuesday.

By MICHAEL WAGAMAN

Associated Press