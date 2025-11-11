Hurricanes rookie Charles Alexis Legault has surgery to repair torn tendons after skate cut injury

Skip to main content
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Carolina Hurricanes rookie defenseman Charles Alexis Legault had surgery to repair multiple torn extensor tendons in his right hand after getting cut by a skate blade during a game over the weekend in Toronto.

General manager Eric Tulsky announced Tuesday that the operation was completed on Monday by Dr. Harrison Tuttle at Raleigh Orthopaedic.

Legault’s hand was sliced by one of Nick Robertson’s skates during a scrum at the end of the first period, while the Maple Leafs forward was prone on the ice following a hit.

The team put Legault on injured reserve and said he was expected to miss 3-4 months. The Hurricanes in a statement thanked the Leafs’ medical staff for swift and decisive assistance in triage care of the injury.

Legault, 22, played in his first eight NHL games this season as injuries piled up on the blue line for Carolina.

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

