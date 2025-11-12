Graf scores in OT as Sharks come back to beat Wild 2-1

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Collin Graf scored 2:41 into overtime and the surging San Jose Sharks came back to beat the Minnesota Wild 2-1 on Tuesday night.

Macklin Celebrini fed Graf the puck in the middle near the goal mouth. Graf deked Wild goaltender Filip Gustavsson, leaving an open net to put away the winner for just his second goal of the season.

Will Smith had his seventh goal of the season and Yaroslav Askarov made 28 saves in goal for San Jose, which has won four in a row and has points in seven straight. Celebrini had two assists in the game and has three goals and five assists during a four-game point streak.

Matt Boldy had a second-period, power-play goal for Minnesota, which had won two in a row and four of five since losing five straight to end October. Gustavsson stopped 16 shots.

Boldy’s ninth goal of the season was a one-timer off a cross-ice pass from Mats Zuccarello, who has two assists in three games after missing the season’s first 15 contests with a lower-body injury.

For Boldy, it was his fourth goal in four games. He’s scored five times on the power play as Minnesota continues to excel with the man advantage.

The Wild were 1 of 4 on the power play Tuesday and are now 19 of 66 (28.8%) for the season. They entered the day fourth in the league in converting power-play chances at 29%.

But Celebrini and the young Sharks came back in the third with their own power-play tally, with Smith finishing off some nifty tic-tac-toe passing in the offensive zone.

Smith has three goals and four assists in a five-game point streak.

Up next

Sharks: Play at Calgary on Thursday.

Wild: Host Anaheim on Saturday.

___

By BRIAN HALL

Associated Press