Sanheim scores in OT to rally Flyers past Blues 3-2

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Travis Sanheim scored the winner with 1:09 left in overtime to rally the Philadelphia Flyers past the St. Louis Blues 3-2 on Thursday night.

Justin Faulk scored two goals in the first period for the Blues, but Rodrigo Abols scored for the Flyers in the second period to start the comeback and Tyson Foerster tied the game when he shot one past Joel Hofer in the third to make it 2-2.

The Flyers have a knack this season for coming back to beat the Blues.

The Flyers rallied last week from deficits of 1-0, 3-1, and 5-3 before they beat St. Louis 6-5 in a shootout. The Blues also lost their next two games to Vegas and Toronto and have now lost four straight.

The Flyers faced their third 2-0 deficit in their last five games.

Faulk’s big week started in Toronto when he played the 1,000th regular-season game of his career, joining Jeff Skinner, teammate Cam Fowler and Tyler Seguin as members of the 2010 draft class to reach the milestone.

He was the 137th defenseman in NHL history to reach that mark.

Faulk beat Dan Vladar just 5:31 into the game for the 1-0 lead and he scored again nearly seven minutes later on the power play for the 2-0 lead. His six goals this season gave him a bit of an offensive explosion by his standards. Faulk scored four goals last season and had only two in 60 games in the 2023-24 season.

Vladar rebounded from the two early goals and made 27 saves. Hofer had 25 saves for the Blues.

