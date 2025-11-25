Vasilevskiy makes 20 saves, Hagel has 2 goals and an assist in Lightning’s 3-0 win over Flyers

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Andrei Vasilevskiy made 20 saves for his first shutout of the season, Brandon Hagel had two goals and an assist and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Philadelphia Flyers 3-0 on Monday night.

The Lightning have won four straight and 12 of 15 to move into first place in the Atlantic Division.

Hagel has seven points in the past two games to tie his career best over a two-game span. Anthony Cirelli added a goal and an assist, and Nikita Kucherov had three assists.

Sam Ersson made 15 saves for the Flyers. Philadelphia lost in regulation for only the second time in the past nine games (5-2-2).

Vasilevskiy had his 41st career NHL shutout — the first since March 27, 2025, against Utah — and sixth against the Flyers. He has allowed three goals in his past four starts.

Hagel put Tampa Bay up in the first period, getting to the top of the crease as Emil Lilleberg took a pass form Nikita Kucherov and delivered a slap shot from the center point that deflected off Hagel with 4:26 left.

The Lightning took a two-goal lead on a play off the rush as Kucherov gained the offensive blue line, found Hagel back along the left-wing side. Hagel skated to the left dot and found a lane to deliver a pass to Cirelli who redirected the puck in off his backhand with four minutes left in the second period.

Hagel had an empty-net goal with 15 seconds remaining.

