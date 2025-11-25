Skip to main content
Cooley scores 4 straight goals in 5-point night in Mammoth’ 5-1 win over Golden Knights

By AP News
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Logan Cooley scored four straight goals and had an assist and the Utah Mammoth beat the Vegas Golden Knights 5-1 on Monday night to avenge a home loss four days earlier.

Cooley gave Utah a 3-1 lead on a breakaway at 4:19 of the third period, and completed his second hat trick of the season into an empty net with 4:19 left. He added a short-handed empty-netter with 2:17 to go for his career-high fourth of the night and 13th of the season.

The 21-year-old Cooley had the first four-goal game in the NHL this season. He had another natural hat trick in the first period in a 7-4 victory at St. Louis on Oct. 24. He has three career NHL hat tricks.

The teams also played Thursday night at Delta Center, with Vegas winning 4-1. Utah rebounded Saturday night, topping the New York Rangers 3-2 at home to end a four-game skid. Vegas fell 4-3 in overtime at Anaheim on Saturday night.

Dylan Guenther had a goal and an assist for Utah, and Karel Vejmelka stopped 33 shots. Ivan Barbashev scored for Vegas, and Carl Lindbom made 20 saves.

Guenther and Cooley scored in a 1:17 span in the first period. Guenther got his ninth of the season with 5:06 left off assists from Cooley and defenseman Nate Schmidt. Cooley connected with 3:49 remaining, with Guenther and Schmidt getting assists.

Barbashev scored for Vegas at 5:24 of the second.

Golden Knights: Host Ottawa on Wednesday night to open a four-game homestand.

Mammoth: Host Ottawa on Wednesday night

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

