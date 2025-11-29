Ducks in action against the Blackhawks following shootout victory

Anaheim Ducks (15-8-1, in the Pacific Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (10-9-5, in the Central Division)

Chicago; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Anaheim Ducks visit the Chicago Blackhawks after the Ducks defeated the Los Angeles Kings 5-4 in a shootout.

Chicago is 5-5-3 in home games and 10-9-5 overall. The Blackhawks serve 12.2 penalty minutes per game to rank third in the league.

Anaheim has a 6-5-1 record on the road and a 15-8-1 record overall. The Ducks are eighth in NHL play with 101 total penalties (averaging 4.2 per game).

Sunday’s game is the second time these teams match up this season. The Blackhawks won the last meeting 2-1 in overtime.

TOP PERFORMERS: Connor Bedard has scored 14 goals with 18 assists for the Blackhawks. Artyom Levshunov has one goal and five assists over the last 10 games.

Troy Terry has seven goals and 20 assists for the Ducks. Leo Carlsson has five goals and five assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blackhawks: 4-4-2, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.2 assists, 4.3 penalties and 14.1 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game.

Ducks: 5-5-0, averaging 2.9 goals, 5.5 assists, 4.2 penalties and 10.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Blackhawks: None listed.

Ducks: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press