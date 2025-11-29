Skip to main content
5 different scorers give Sirens 5-1 win over Goldeneyes in home opener

By AP News

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Five different players scored for New York, including top overall draft pick Kristyna Kaltounkova, Kayle Osborne made 20 saves and the Sirens won their home opener 5-1 over the expansion Vancouver Goldeneyes on Saturday.

New York (2-0-0-1) jumped on top early with a goal by rookie Nicole Vallario barely four minutes in and added a goal late in the first period on a tic-tack-toe play with Sarah Fillier tapping at the back post.

Paetyn Levis made it 3-0 less than a minute into the second period with another goal from the edge of the crease and midway through Kristin O’Neill scored on a shorthanded breakaway.

Sophie Jaques got the Goldeneyes (0-1-0-2), who lost 5-1 at Ottawa in their last outing, on the board early in the third period but 3 1/2 minutes later Kaltounkova answered from close range.

All six goals were season firsts. Anne Cherowski, New York’s second round draft pick, had a pair of assists.

Up next

Vancouver plays at Boston on Wednesday.

New York plays at Seattle on Wednesday.

___

AP women’s hockey: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-hockey

